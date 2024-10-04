Menu

Nova Scotia signs $25-million deal with Airbus to replace wildfire helicopter fleet

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax Professional Fire Fighters outline concerns with HRFE Wildfire Management/Post Incident Analysis'
Halifax Professional Fire Fighters outline concerns with HRFE Wildfire Management/Post Incident Analysis
We speak with firefighter Joe Triff after Halifax Professional Fire Fighters have expressed significant frustration and concern with HRFE management’s response and preparedness during the Tantallon Wildfire. – Aug 26, 2024
The Nova Scotia government is getting new helicopters to fight wildfires, with a contract worth more than $25 million with aerospace giant Airbus.

The Natural Resources Department says the aircraft will replace its fleet of four helicopters that are currently used as water bombers.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said Thursday that money from a trade-in or sale of the existing helicopters will be used to bring down the purchase price of the new aircraft.

The department says the first of the new helicopters is expected to be delivered next summer.

A joint $25.6-million five-year agreement with Ottawa for training and the purchase of firefighting equipment is helping the province with the helicopter purchase.

The department says the contract with Airbus was signed last winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

