Nova Scotia signs $25-million deal with Airbus to replace wildfire helicopter fleet

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Nova Scotia government is getting new helicopters to fight wildfires, with a contract worth more than $25 million with aerospace giant Airbus.

The Natural Resources Department says the aircraft will replace its fleet of four helicopters that are currently used as water bombers.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton said Thursday that money from a trade-in or sale of the existing helicopters will be used to bring down the purchase price of the new aircraft.

The department says the first of the new helicopters is expected to be delivered next summer.

A joint $25.6-million five-year agreement with Ottawa for training and the purchase of firefighting equipment is helping the province with the helicopter purchase.

The department says the contract with Airbus was signed last winter.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.