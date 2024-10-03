Nurses’ union speaks out after unsuccessful informal mediation talks with Alberta government

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s nurses could soon find themselves on the picket line as recent talks with the provincial government failed to secure a new agreement.

David Harrigan, with the United Nurses of Alberta, says last month’s informal mediation meetings were productive, but says the gap between the two sides seems too big to bridge.

The union is seeking 30 per cent pay raises spread over two years while the Alberta government’s offer is 7.5 per cent over four years.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Harrigan says the two sides also find themselves far apart on operational issues.

He says while both sides accept that there are serious problems in terms of staffing levels, they can’t agree on what to do about it.

The province says it is hopeful an agreement can still be reached.

Story continues below advertisement