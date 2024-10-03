Menu

Health

Nurses’ union speaks out after unsuccessful informal mediation talks with Alberta government

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
48% of new Alberta nurses leave profession before they turn 35: report
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 24, 2024) From nurses to midwives, more conversations are taking place over the pressures facing the province's health-care system. That includes a new study showing nurses in Alberta are quitting at a rapid rate, and at a young age. Morgan Black reports – Sep 24, 2024
Alberta’s nurses could soon find themselves on the picket line as recent talks with the provincial government failed to secure a new agreement.

David Harrigan, with the United Nurses of Alberta, says last month’s informal mediation meetings were productive, but says the gap between the two sides seems too big to bridge.

The union is seeking 30 per cent pay raises spread over two years while the Alberta government’s offer is 7.5 per cent over four years.

Harrigan says the two sides also find themselves far apart on operational issues.

He says while both sides accept that there are serious problems in terms of staffing levels, they can’t agree on what to do about it.

The province says it is hopeful an agreement can still be reached.

$1.5B spent on private nursing in 2023, report says
