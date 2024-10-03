Hoggard trial: Closing arguments expected to begin

See more sharing options

A northeastern Ontario jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial.

Both Hoggard and his accuser took the stand in the trial, offering starkly different accounts of a June 2016 encounter in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The Crown and defence agree that a sexual encounter took place in the Hedley singer’s hotel room following the band’s concert and a bonfire after-party, but prosecutors are seeking to prove it wasn’t consensual.

The complainant says Hoggard raped, choked and hit her, and called her names like “dirty little piggy.”

Hoggard says they flirted all night, then had a consensual one-night stand.

The defence is expected to conclude its case this morning before closing statements begin.