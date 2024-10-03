Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hoggard trial: Closing arguments expected to begin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2024 8:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
WATCH: Former Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison – Oct 20, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A northeastern Ontario jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault trial.

Both Hoggard and his accuser took the stand in the trial, offering starkly different accounts of a June 2016 encounter in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The Crown and defence agree that a sexual encounter took place in the Hedley singer’s hotel room following the band’s concert and a bonfire after-party, but prosecutors are seeking to prove it wasn’t consensual.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The complainant says Hoggard raped, choked and hit her, and called her names like “dirty little piggy.”

Click to play video: 'Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison'
Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison
Trending Now

Hoggard says they flirted all night, then had a consensual one-night stand.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence is expected to conclude its case this morning before closing statements begin.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices