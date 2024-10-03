New survey shows Albertans turning to second-hand shopping

Send this page to someone via email

A new survey indicates Albertans are choosing to buy second-hand in order to save money, especially heading into the holiday season.

It’s a place where people can extend their dollars and with the current economic realities, thrift stores are seeing an increase in shoppers, a spike they’ve never seen before.

“From 2022 to 2023, our services increased by 50 per cent. From 2023 to 2024, we’re looking at about a 10-per cent increase,” said Zach Marshall, community ministries officer with Salvation Army Lethbridge.

A new survey by Angus Reid reveals Albertans are becoming more cost-conscious.

According to the survey, which had a sample size of 1,511 Canadians, 71 per cent of Albertans have used second-hand markets. Of those surveyed, 87 per cent say they do so to save money. This has led some to consider limiting their spending at Christmas, as 59 per cent of Albertans are considering second-hand gifts this holiday season.

Billy Martin owns Poppin Tags, a downtown Lethbridge second-hand clothing store. He says the results of this survey are no surprise, as he is a first-hand witness to it.

“Most people look forward to December because it’s one of their best months. Our first December was really poor and I figured that was because not many people would buy used gifts,” said Martin.

“Every year I have noticed a noticeable increase in people saying, ‘I’m buying this for a gift’. My sales have gotten better every December. So, even just as giving gifts, people have warmed up to the idea of giving a second-hand gift.”

In fact, he says the business has become profitable enough that he is considering opening a used sporting goods store.

“I don’t want to say anything is for sure, because I’m still in the process of planning everything out and getting a space.”

He says he believes his current and proposed businesses are designed to help parents with growing children because they need to buy new clothing or sporting goods regularly and the cost adds up.

“That stuff is really expensive and again, their growing out of it each year… I can sell them for 50 to 70 per cent off of the retail price.”

Poppin Tags purchases clothing to then sell. However, some organizations, like the Salvation Army, rely on donations.

“Lethbridge has been very, very generous to us, especially coming off the summer when garage sales are happening, spring cleaning, all that kind of stuff. So, we do have steady donations but we’re always looking for more,” said Marshall.

The cost savings aren’t the only positive. Businesses like Poppin Tags have learned to adapt to the current economic climate and thrive. However, beyond that is a much larger issue at play.

“I think it’s really important, not just for the money factor, but the environment factor,” said Martin. “Our landfills are filled with clothing. As consumers, we just buy, buy, buy, buy. So, if you can give something a second, or third or fourth life, the benefits outweigh the negatives.”

Karrot is an online second-hand retailer founded in Asia in 2015. The business has rapidly expanded across Canada this year, which is due in part to citizens keeping an eco-friendly mindset when shopping.

“Lately there has just been an opportunity with rising costs, with more awareness of our environmental impact that has enabled Karrot to latch on to some growth and find some outstanding users in Canada,” said James Vukasinovic, head of growth and marketing with Karrot North America.

He says there is also a change in mindset regarding second-hand purchases, which is helping reduce the stigma surrounding it.

“It’s less about past interpretations… and it’s more about the evolution of how second-hand is contributing to maintaining the longevity of items.”