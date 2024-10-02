Toba Centre launches ‘Go Blue’ campaign for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Send this page to someone via email

October marks Child Abuse Prevention Month across Canada, and here in Manitoba, Toba Centre for Children and Youth is working to raise awareness and community involvement with their “Go Blue” initiative.

The campaign highlights the unsettling numbers of child abuse in Manitoba, where an estimated 4,000 cases are investigated annually, with many more likely going unreported.

“It’s our job to be aware and express our concerns,” said Christy Dzikowicz, CEO of Toba Centre of Children and Youth. “I think we have a long way to go and we can’t relent.”

The “Go Blue” campaign aims to not only raise awareness about the issue but also to encourage individuals to take action. It encourages Manitobans to learn the signs of child abuse and to familiarize themselves with the resources available to help those in need.

“Part of our responsibility is opening up this conversation and not being afraid of it,” Dzikowicz said.

“We all have a role to play in protecting children,” said Toba Centre in their media release.

On Oct. 24, the centre is asking people to show their support by wearing blue, lighting their homes and businesses in blue, and sharing photos on social media with the hashtag #GoBlueToba.

Princess Auto Stadium and Canada Life Centre will be participating. Several businesses are also participating in the campaign, offering opportunities for the community to get involved.

“[Abuse] thrives in secrecy, it thrives when nobody is addressing it or talking about it,” said Dzikowicz,

“Telling families that their community has their back is key.”