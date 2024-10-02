Menu

Share

Crime

Quebec man, 31, faces second-degree murder charge in fiancée’s killing

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 2, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his fiancée, who had been reported missing late last month.
A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his fiancée, who had been reported missing late last month. A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his fiancée, who had been reported missing last month.

Nicholas Gravel appeared briefly at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, west of Montreal, in connection with the killing of Kelsey Watt, 29.

His case was put off until Dec. 16 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Gravel, 31, was wearing a large grey T-shirt as he appeared via video from a detention centre in Montreal.

The Crown announced it had disclosed part of the evidence to the defence and Gravel was told not to contact a lengthy list of witnesses.

According to the charge filed, Watt died sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, the day police said she had been reported missing, setting off an extensive search by authorities and locals.

Gravel was arrested hours after Watt’s body was found on Thursday near her home in Hemmingford, Que., and he was initially charged with causing indignity to a body.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Crown asked that the file involving the indignity charge be closed.

According to SOS Violence Conjugale, a group that advocates for victims of intimate partner violence, Watt’s death is the 11th femicide reported in Quebec in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

