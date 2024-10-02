Quebec man, 31, faces second-degree murder charge in fiancée’s killing

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his fiancée, who had been reported missing last month.

Nicholas Gravel appeared briefly at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, west of Montreal, in connection with the killing of Kelsey Watt, 29.

His case was put off until Dec. 16 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Gravel, 31, was wearing a large grey T-shirt as he appeared via video from a detention centre in Montreal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Crown announced it had disclosed part of the evidence to the defence and Gravel was told not to contact a lengthy list of witnesses.

According to the charge filed, Watt died sometime between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, the day police said she had been reported missing, setting off an extensive search by authorities and locals.

Story continues below advertisement

Gravel was arrested hours after Watt’s body was found on Thursday near her home in Hemmingford, Que., and he was initially charged with causing indignity to a body.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Crown asked that the file involving the indignity charge be closed.

According to SOS Violence Conjugale, a group that advocates for victims of intimate partner violence, Watt’s death is the 11th femicide reported in Quebec in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.