World

UN chief urges end to ‘tit for tat’ Middle East violence after Iran attack on Israel

By Michelle Nichols Reuters
Posted October 2, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. destroyers aided in shooting down Iranian missiles in Israel attack'
U.S. destroyers aided in shooting down Iranian missiles in Israel attack
RELATED: U.S. destroyers aided in shooting down Iranian missiles in Israel attack
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel, telling the Security Council the “deadly cycle of tit-for-tat violence must stop.”

“Time is running out,” he told the council.

The 15-member council met after Israel killed the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and began a ground assault against the Iran-backed militant group and Iran attacked Israel in a strike that raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

“I again strongly condemn yesterday’s massive missile attack by Iran on Israel,” Guterres told the council.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s foreign minister said he was barring Guterres from entering the country because he had not “unequivocally” condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

Click to play video: 'Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel'
Iran launches wave of missiles at Israel

In a letter to the Security Council on Tuesday, Iran justified its attack on Israel as self-defense under Article 51 of the founding U.N. Charter, citing “aggressive actions” by Israel including violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

“Iran … in full compliance with the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law, has only targeted the regime’s military and security installations with its defensive missile strikes,” Iran wrote to the council.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon on Wednesday rejected Iran’s claim of self-defense.

“It was a calculated attack on a civilian population,” he told reporters. “Israel will not stand by in the face of such aggression. Israel will respond. Our response will be decisive, and yes, it will be painful, but unlike Iran we will act in full accordance with international law.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Jonathan Oatis

© 2024 Reuters

