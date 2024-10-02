As Middle East tensions flare, Canadian police brace for potential unrest

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s police forces are stepping up security as tensions flare across the Middle East and as the anniversary of the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel approaches.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said emotions were “running high” in Toronto ahead of the anniversary.

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to deeply affect communities across our city, and we know that in the coming days and weeks, we will be seeing difficulty in our communities,” Demkiw told reporters on Tuesday.

Demkiw said the police were expecting “increased protest activity and acts of violence” ahead of Monday.

“As a result, Toronto residents will notice an increased police presence across the city,” he said.

Police in neighbouring York Region are also stepping up police presence ahead of Monday.

“Officers will conduct increased foot and mobile patrols near faith-based institutes, schools and community centres,” York police said in a press release.

Demkiw said the police will be “a visible and reassuring presence” throughout Toronto and that the city will see an increased presence of not just uniformed officers, but also officers in plainclothes. A seven-days-a-week major incident command centre is also being set up.

Marked police vehicles will be patrolling some communities with static red and blue lights on the rooftop bars to enhance visibility.

Toronto police are also setting up mobile command posts in the Jewish neighbourhoods of Bathurst and Glencairn, Bathurst and Sheppard, and Bathurst and Finch. A mobile command post will also be deployed at major mosques across the city.

The past year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people in Israel, has seen anger, demonstrations and at times, threats of violence, around the world, including in Canada.

Global News has documented the rise of antisemitism that the Oct. 7 attacks unleashed, as well as worrying rises in reports of hate crimes targeting members of the Jewish and Muslim communities across the country.

Criminal proceedings remain ongoing after RCMP charged an Ottawa youth late last year with facilitation of a terrorist activity “by communicating instructional material related to an explosive substance.”

He was also charged with “instructing, directly or indirectly, a person to carry out a terrorist activity against Jewish persons.”

Iran, which backs Hezbollah and other proxies in the Middle East, fired roughly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killings of top Hezbollah commanders over the weekend.

Israel has continued to launch attacks on Lebanon after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. It also launched limited ground raids into southern Lebanese communities early Tuesday.

Less than one-third of Canadians in Lebanon are taking government-assisted commercial flights out of the country when offered, officials said Tuesday, urging everyone to take the opportunity while it remains available.

As of Tuesday, roughly 300 Canadians have left Lebanon on government-chartered flights from Beirut to Istanbul, a senior Global Affairs Canada official said on background to discuss the ongoing operation. The government is booking seats on at least three more flights out of Beirut this week, the official confirmed, and more flights may be chartered as needed in the coming days.

“If you are offered a seat, please take it,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told reporters in Ottawa earlier Tuesday.

“The reality is, the seats that we have been securing have not all been taken.”

— with files from Global’s Sean Boynton