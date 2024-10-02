Canadians will soon receive GST/HST credit payments. How much?

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians are set to receive goods and services tax or harmonized sales tax credits this week from the federal government — the last such payments of the year.

These tax-free quarterly payments will go out to eligible Canadians who earn low and modest incomes on Friday.

They are meant to help individuals and families offset the GST or HST that they pay.

0:25 Freeland confident that lifting GST on rental construction will increase housing supply

How much can Canadians get?

The GST/HST credit payments are calculated based on the adjusted family net income and the number of children under the age of 19 years who have been registered for the Canada child benefit as well as the GST/HST credit, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Story continues below advertisement

“An increase of your 2023 adjusted family net income could affect your payments starting in July 2024,” the CRA states.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Between July 2024 and June 2025, single Canadians without any children could get up to $519 in GST/HST credit.

The October payment will be roughly one-quarter of the full amount that is due based on the recipient’s 2023 tax return.

2:27 Business Matters: Kids feeling impacts of Canada’s cost of living crunch, poll finds

Married couples or common-law partners with no children could receive a maximum payment of $680 for the full year.

And for each child under the age of 19, parents are entitled to up to $179 in GST/HST credit for the year.

If parents share custody, then they may be eligible for half of the GST/HST credit for a child.

Story continues below advertisement

If the total GST/HST credit calculated in July was less than $50 per quarter, then the full amount would’ve been paid that month, CRA says.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for the GST/HST credit payments, a person should be at least 19 years old and must reside in Canada for income tax purposes the month prior to and beginning of the month when the payment is made.

Canadians under the age of 19 could also be eligible if they have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner or are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with their child.

The adjusted family net income should be no more than $70,000.

If eligible, people who filed their 2023 tax returns will get payments by direct deposit or cheque, even if they didn’t earn any income last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The next GST/HST credit payment will go out on Jan. 3, 2025.