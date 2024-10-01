One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59

A 44-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 59.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Stott Road in the RM of Ritchot.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police say the woman was driving south when her vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a vehicle heading north.
Trending Now
The woman, from New Bothwell, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 52-year-old man in the other car, also from New Bothwell, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
- Iran fires missiles at Israel, further escalating Middle East conflict
- Russian jet zips ‘a few feet’ past U.S. plane in ‘escalating aggression,’ senator says
- More than 20 people, many children, dead after school bus fire in Thailand
- Julian Assange says he ‘pleaded guilty to journalism’ in 1st remarks since being freed
Comments