One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59

A 44-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 59.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Stott Road in the RM of Ritchot.

Police say the woman was driving south when her vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a vehicle heading north.

The woman, from New Bothwell, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 52-year-old man in the other car, also from New Bothwell, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.