Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 9:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59'
One person dead after head-on collision on Highway 59
A 44-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 59.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 44-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 59.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Stott Road in the RM of Ritchot.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the woman was driving south when her vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a vehicle heading north.

Trending Now

The woman, from New Bothwell, was pronounced dead at the scene while a 52-year-old man in the other car, also from New Bothwell, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices