Trending

Giant, naked Trump statue in Nevada branded ‘deplorable’ by Republicans

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 3:37 pm
2 min read
A large statue of Donald Trump, naked, held upright by a crane. View image in full screen
A 13-metre-tall statue of Donald Trump naked was placed on Interstate 15, near Las Vegas, Nev. during the weekend of Sept. 27, 2024. Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images
Drivers along Nevada‘s interstate highway from Las Vegas to Reno this weekend were greeted with an unexpected sight: a 13-metre-tall, naked statue of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The 6,000-pound sculpture, which was held upright by a crane on an industrial estate, caused offence among the state’s Republicans, who have branded the effigy “deplorable.”

The statue, titled Crooked and Obscene, is made from foam and rebar. Though the artists have opted to remain anonymous, they said the choice to depict Trump naked is “a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.”

A press release from the artists said the giant marionette is also meant to inspire conversation about “transparency—or lack thereof—in politics, challenging viewers to think critically about political influence.”

A censored photo of the naked Donald Trump statue in Las Vegas, Nev. View image in full screen
A censored photo of ‘Crooked and Obscene,’ the naked Donald Trump statue first spotted on Interstate 15, nearby Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill / AFP via Getty Images

According to the Nevada Republican Party, the statue is nothing short of inappropriate. The organization said it “strongly condemns” the sculpture because families driving through Las Vegas “are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue.”

“President Trump and Republicans are focused on delivering results that matter — reducing inflation, securing our borders, creating jobs, and ensuring a brighter future for all Americans,” the party said in a statement. “While Democrats, especially Kamala Harris, continue to prioritise shock value over substance, President Trump is the only candidate in this race standing up for working men and women across Nevada.”

The naked Trump effigy was removed on Monday.

Clark County officials said the statue was erected on private property without a permit.

“Upon being made aware of its existence, Commissioner Kirkpatrick reached out to the property and asked that it be taken down,” read the statement, released Tuesday. “It was taken down shortly afterward.”

The artists said the statue is expected to be brought to other American cities as part of a nationwide tour. The artists told the Las Vegas TV station KTNV-TV that they plan to display the nude Trump statue in every American swing state.

Dates and other locations for the statue’s display have not been announced.

Crooked and Obscene is not the first statue to depict Trump nude. Artist Joshua “Ginger” Monroe in 2016 created several naked Trump statues that were placed in cities including New York, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Naked Donald Trump statues pop up in cities across the U.S.'
Naked Donald Trump statues pop up in cities across the U.S.
The statues went viral online. Monroe said he made the sculptures not to humiliate Trump, but to generate discourse about how “thin” the former president’s skin is. The artist chose to depict Trump nude and paint veins on the statue to show Trump “without any armour – whether it’s an Armani suit [or] his lawyers around him.”
Monroe’s statues were financed by the art collective Indecline, and were erected without permits.

A statue of Trump naked. The sculpture is pink with visible veins. View image in full screen
A nude statue of Donald Trump, created by Joshua ‘Ginger’ Monroe, photographed outside a Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nev. in October 2016. Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In 2018, U.K. activist Leo Murray flew a six-metre-tall, naked “Trump Baby” balloon over London while the then-president visited England. The balloon, which depicted a visibly angry, Trump-like infant holding a cellphone, was flown outside the Palace of Westminster.

'Trump Baby' balloon. View image in full screen
The ‘Trump Baby’ balloon was flown near London’s Palace of Westminster during then-president Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K. in 2018. David Mirzoeff/PA Images via Getty Images
