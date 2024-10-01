‘This is real, mom?’: New Brunswick woman celebrates $1M Lotto Max prize

Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year old New Brunswick woman has won big, after claiming her winning lotto ticket worth $1 million.

Lorraine Beaudin of Petit-Shippagan, N.B., bought a ticket for the record-breaking Lotto Max draw earlier last month but never imagined she would actually win a major prize.

According to Atlantic Lottery, she was in disbelief when she checked her ticket and realized she had won a $1-million Maxmillions prize.

“I went to have my ticket validated at the store, that’s when the girls face changed,” Beaudin said in a news release.

“I asked what was happening and she said that I won some money. I asked how much and she said, ‘A big amount.'”

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Maxmillions are additional $1-million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million.

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter was waiting in the car and when I came out, I said, ‘That took some time, eh?’ and she agreed,” Beaudin said. “So, I said, ‘Well, I just won a million dollars,’ and she started crying and said, ‘This is real, mom?'”

Beaudin told Atlantic Lottery she plans to use her winnings to buy or build a new home, spoil herself and spoil her children.

“I buy for every single draw, I never miss one,” Beaudin said.

3:00 N.B. man claims $64M lotto win just 19 days before expiry

Just a few months earlier, another resident from New Brunswick claimed a major lottery prize of $64-million dollars.

Beaudin purchased her winning Lotto Max ticket at Épicerie Gagnon in Petite-Rivière-del’Ile, N.B. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize from her winnings.