‘This is real, mom?’: New Brunswick woman celebrates $1M Lotto Max prize

An 80-year old New Brunswick woman has won big, after claiming her winning lotto ticket worth $1 million.
Lorraine Beaudin of Petit-Shippagan, N.B., bought a ticket for the record-breaking Lotto Max draw earlier last month but never imagined she would actually win a major prize.
According to Atlantic Lottery, she was in disbelief when she checked her ticket and realized she had won a $1-million Maxmillions prize.
“I went to have my ticket validated at the store, that’s when the girls face changed,” Beaudin said in a news release.
“I asked what was happening and she said that I won some money. I asked how much and she said, ‘A big amount.'”
Maxmillions are additional $1-million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million.
“My daughter was waiting in the car and when I came out, I said, ‘That took some time, eh?’ and she agreed,” Beaudin said. “So, I said, ‘Well, I just won a million dollars,’ and she started crying and said, ‘This is real, mom?'”
Beaudin told Atlantic Lottery she plans to use her winnings to buy or build a new home, spoil herself and spoil her children.
“I buy for every single draw, I never miss one,” Beaudin said.
Just a few months earlier, another resident from New Brunswick claimed a major lottery prize of $64-million dollars.
Beaudin purchased her winning Lotto Max ticket at Épicerie Gagnon in Petite-Rivière-del’Ile, N.B. The retailer will receive a one per cent seller’s prize from her winnings.
