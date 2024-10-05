‘They’re filling strollers’: Inflation leading to theft at Ontario apple farms

Send this page to someone via email

As an Ontario apple grower, Melissa Downey is hoping for a better year.

The sector, which is now in prime season, is trying to recover from a poor 2023, a season the Ontario Apple Growers association describes as “beyond tough.”

Farms like Downey’s Strawberry and Apple Farm in Caledon, Ont., have tried to keep their prices respectable, but as inflation and food insecurity continues to be felt, they worry a rebound year could be out of sight.

“There is a different set of challenges when you’re welcoming visitors into a farm. We don’t have an admission charge because we are trying to encourage guests to pick a certain amount of apples per person,” Downey told Global News.

“We find people eating unlimited (apples) out in the field even when we ask them not to. They’re filling strollers, overfilling bags, they’re in their pockets, everywhere.”

Story continues below advertisement

‘Too much loss’

Economic struggles, a mass importation of apples and last year’s woes has farmers feeling discouraged, the Ontario Apple Growers association says.

In a Sept. 16 blog post, the association said many growers saw record low prices for their crop. Brian Rideout, chair of the Ontario Apple Growers, told Global News the combination of inflation, price increases and competition with resellers and wholesalers put farmers at risk of going out of business.

3:32 IPSOS cost of living poll findings

“If it’s an expensive piece of food, it’s really hard for people to buy it… If somebody can sell their apple cheaper, they will — and that puts a lot of pressure on us,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most of the time, you can find an apple for sale at the grocery store, and normally that’s the apple people are going to buy… So, we are really encouraging Ontarians to support local food producers by reaching for those Ontario grown apples when they’re making their food purchasing choices.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The competition from lower-priced imported apples has made the last year a tough one economically for the Ontario apple industry.

Albion Orchards, located in Caledon, Ont., is doing something it said on its website it’s never done before: this year, it’s implementing a $5 fee per person on top of the cost of apple picking.

Scott Lunau, the farm’s owner, told Global News in an email that aside from the rise in imported apples, changing weather patterns have impacted their crop and it’s “so hard” to find good labour.

Even though they haven’t increased prices, Downey said they’ve received pushback from visitors.

“We are seeing a lot more desperation measures like people hiding apples in their clothing, not wanting to pay or overfilling bags,” she said.

2:27 It’s apple season and time to pick your own at Chudleigh’s Farm

Lucas Catalfamo, owner and general manager of the Apple Orchard in Hamilton, Ont., shares similar concerns of a rise in theft and fewer visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen people taking advantage of the local producers in the area,” he said. “The economy is having a huge effect on that.”

Farms crucial to ‘connecting with agriculture’

Catalfamo emphasized how the apple farming industry is a crucial part of “connecting with agriculture,” especially during apple season.

“We do a lot of school trips, homeschool groups, mom groups here,” he said. “We find it extremely important to have that connection to agriculture. If you roll back the clocks back 50 years, there used to be a huge connection to agriculture.

“The fruit itself to grow is incredibly challenging and invigorating at times. But being able to sell it is an incredible opportunity that we (farmers) have and feel very passionate about, as our duty and responsibility as a farmer here.”

2:41 Pick-your-own apple season is here!

Farmers warn that without local support, these community spaces, where many families create lasting memories, could face an uncertain future.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really important,” Downey said.

“I see the beauty of a lot of families who don’t have quality time to interact, engage and learn about their environment.”