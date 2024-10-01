Hoggard trial: Hedley singer takes stand

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand in his northeastern Ontario sexual assault trial.
The complainant who accuses Hoggard of raping, choking, slapping and urinating on her after a concert in Kirkland Lake, Ont., eight years ago finished her emotional testimony on Friday.
Hoggard pleaded not guilty to sexual assault at the beginning of the trial taking place in the community of Haileybury.
Get breaking National news
Defence lawyer Megan Savard said in an opening statement this morning that Hoggard will tell the jury he and the complainant flirted over the course of a bonfire after-party and had a one-night stand.
She says there is no doubt in Hoggard’s mind that the encounter was consensual.
Savard says two crew members who worked the Hedley concert that night will also testify about the events leading up to the after party, and she expects them to contradict the complainant’s story.
- Ontario farmers raise concerns of dwindling farmland at rural expo
- Deadly violence: 3 people killed in overnight homicides in Toronto, Mississauga
- ‘Delays, dysfunction and ballooning costs’: Finch West LRT enters court battle
- Tonsil, adenoid surgeries to restart at Ontario children’s hospital months after 2 deaths
Comments