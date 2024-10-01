Hoggard trial: Hedley singer takes stand

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand in his northeastern Ontario sexual assault trial.

The complainant who accuses Hoggard of raping, choking, slapping and urinating on her after a concert in Kirkland Lake, Ont., eight years ago finished her emotional testimony on Friday.

Hoggard pleaded not guilty to sexual assault at the beginning of the trial taking place in the community of Haileybury.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Defence lawyer Megan Savard said in an opening statement this morning that Hoggard will tell the jury he and the complainant flirted over the course of a bonfire after-party and had a one-night stand.

2:31 Jacob Hoggard sentenced to 5 years in prison

She says there is no doubt in Hoggard’s mind that the encounter was consensual.

Story continues below advertisement

Savard says two crew members who worked the Hedley concert that night will also testify about the events leading up to the after party, and she expects them to contradict the complainant’s story.