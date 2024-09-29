Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina honours Saskatchewan’s fallen officers

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 29, 2024 8:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan honours fallen officers'
Saskatchewan honours fallen officers
Members of various law enforcements marched in Regina, to pay their respects to the more than 60 officers from Saskatchewan, who have been killed on duty. 
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Sunday, Regina joined other major cities across the country honouring Police and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Members of various law enforcement agencies marched down to the legislative building in the province’s capital, to pay their respects to the more than 60 officers from Saskatchewan who have been killed on duty.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Parents of the late RMCP constable Shelby Patton were also in attendance.

Global’s Moosa Imran gives us the breakdown in the video linked above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices