Regina honours Saskatchewan’s fallen officers

On Sunday, Regina joined other major cities across the country honouring Police and Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Members of various law enforcement agencies marched down to the legislative building in the province’s capital, to pay their respects to the more than 60 officers from Saskatchewan who have been killed on duty.
Parents of the late RMCP constable Shelby Patton were also in attendance.
Global’s Moosa Imran gives us the breakdown in the video linked above.
