Regina honours Saskatchewan’s fallen officers

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, Regina joined other major cities across the country honouring Police and Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Members of various law enforcement agencies marched down to the legislative building in the province’s capital, to pay their respects to the more than 60 officers from Saskatchewan who have been killed on duty.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Parents of the late RMCP constable Shelby Patton were also in attendance.

Global’s Moosa Imran gives us the breakdown in the video linked above.