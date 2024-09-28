Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs names Chief Betsy Kennedy acting grand chief

See more sharing options

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has named a temporary replacement following the death of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.

Chief Betsy Kennedy has been named acting grand chief until an election is scheduled for a permanent replacement.

Merrick died earlier this month after collapsing outside the Winnipeg Law Courts building.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says details about the election process will be shared in the coming weeks.