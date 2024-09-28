Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs names Chief Betsy Kennedy acting grand chief

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has named a temporary replacement following the death of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.
Chief Betsy Kennedy has been named acting grand chief until an election is scheduled for a permanent replacement.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Merrick died earlier this month after collapsing outside the Winnipeg Law Courts building.
Trending Now
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says details about the election process will be shared in the coming weeks.
Comments