Features

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs names Chief Betsy Kennedy acting grand chief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Governor General Mary Simon meets, from left, Nastania Mullin, MIA chief executive officer, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, MKO Chief Betsy Kennedy, Southern Chiefs Organisation Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, and former Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Governor General Mary Simon meets, from left, Nastania Mullin, MIA chief executive officer, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke, MKO Chief Betsy Kennedy, Southern Chiefs Organisation Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, and former Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. John Woods / The Canadian Press
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has named a temporary replacement following the death of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick.

Chief Betsy Kennedy has been named acting grand chief until an election is scheduled for a permanent replacement.

Merrick died earlier this month after collapsing outside the Winnipeg Law Courts building.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says details about the election process will be shared in the coming weeks.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

