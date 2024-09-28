Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Counting the cost of British Columbia’s toxic drug crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. launches hotline for opioid addiction care'
B.C. launches hotline for opioid addiction care
WATCH ABOVE (August 2024): The province is promising better access to treatment for those who want help with opioid addiction, by launching a hotline promising direct access to a nurse or doctor. As Travis Prasad reports, critics say there's still more that needs to be done – Aug 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The toxic drug crisis is one of the most contentious and widely debated issues ahead of British Columbia’s provincial election on Oct. 19.

Here’s a look at the provincial statistics on toxic drug deaths to July 31, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Deaths since declaration of public health emergency in April 2016: 15,140

2024 deaths: 1,365

2024 deaths involving detection of fentanyl: 83 per cent

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

2024 deaths with smoking as mode of drug consumption: 68 per cent

2024 victims who were men: 73 per cent

Deaths per day in 2024: 6.4

July 2024 deaths: 192, a 15 per cent decrease from July 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Sept. 24, 2024: “One of the huge challenges with the prescribed safe-supply program is that there just aren’t enough physicians to prescribe, so as I said, there are estimates, reliable estimates, that there are about 225,000 people in our province using substances, unregulated substances. Fewer than 2 per cent of those people have access to a regulated supply,” said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s former chief coroner.

Click to play video: '14 First Nations on Vancouver Island declare state of emergency'
14 First Nations on Vancouver Island declare state of emergency
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices