Saskatoon community indoor playground risks closure

It’s been a big draw for Saskatoon families since the 1980s, but declining membership rates have the operators of the Albert Indoor Playground thinking about its future.

Parents like Caitlin Cottrell say it’s been a huge part of her life growing up and she would be devastated to see it go.

“I’ve been to weddings there and birthday parties and fundraisers. So it’s something that I’ve still been connected to throughout my adult life.”

The centre is entirely volunteer run, and treasured by parents and kids alike.

“I think now as a parent, I think it was an amazing place for all the parents as well, because we were entertaining each other and ourselves. The equipment there was great.” says Cottrell.

“So to be able to be part of a little community and meet other kids and have your kids have somewhere that they can reliably go and play, it’s really important,” says parent Matthew Malenfant.

There’s been a gradual change since COVID, with not as many parents working from home. However, there are still concerns it will lead to a loss of a place dear to the community.

“It would be so sad if we had to close. And we are kind of in danger of that year to year since COVID,” says Tenille Hall, president of Albert Indoor Playground.

“Some of the board members, which we’re all volunteers, we pay out of pocket for things like advertising broken toys, replacing those cleaning supplies.”

The playground often gives a solid environment for kids to socialize, especially during the winter when it’s too cold to do so outside.

“It plays a really pivotal role in the community. And especially it’s a place that’s financially accessible in a lot of ways, whereas other lessons and clubs and sports and stuff are just not.” says Cottrell.

Parents are hoping to raise enough awareness to increase membership and keep the doors open.