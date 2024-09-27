Canada begins commercially assisted departures from Lebanon

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian government on Friday began coordinating commercially assisted departures for Canadians looking to get out of Lebanon amid mounting violence, Global News has learned.

Global Affairs Canada is reserving blocks of seats on commercial flights for Canadian citizens as it becomes increasingly difficult to book seats independently, sources in two government departments said.

Any Canadian in Lebanon can use the seats, but the government is reaching out directly to those who have expressed interest in leaving to encourage them to get on the flights being reserved.

People will still have to pay for the commercial flights themselves, sources said, but loans are available to those who can’t afford tickets.

More than 700 people have been killed by intensifying Israeli strikes on Lebanon this week, health officials said Friday, as Israel fights a cross-border battle with Hezbollah that risks turning into an all-out war.

Two Canadians were among those killed, the federal government confirmed.

The Israeli Defense Forces said Friday that a massive strike in Beirut hit the main Hezbollah headquarters in the Lebanese capital.

No military flights are being provided by Canada at the time.

Global News reported Thursday that the Canadian Armed Forces was increasing troops in the region to give the government more flexibility — including the ability to move quickly if an evacuation of Canadian citizens is ordered.

Assets have been pre-positioned for months in the event of an evacuation, but the government has yet to order one, urging Canadians to get out of Lebanon by commercial flights first while they remain available.

Sources said the warnings to leave now are based on concerns about how chaotic an evacuation could become if the situation worsens.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said last Friday that around 45,000 Canadian citizens are currently in Lebanon. Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday that 20,773 Canadians in Lebanon are registered with the agency.

The government has said “thousands” of Lebanese Canadians have family members and loved ones currently in Lebanon.

More to come…