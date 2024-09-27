Menu

Canada

Halifax Mooseheads 50/50 tickets going digital only and can be bought anywhere in N.S.

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 10:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax Mooseheads owner discusses ‘unacceptable’ playoff exit'
Halifax Mooseheads owner discusses ‘unacceptable’ playoff exit
Halifax Mooseheads owner Peter Simon sat down with Global News to discuss the team's disappointing first-round playoff exit and his plans for the future following his first year of ownership – Apr 10, 2024
Those vying for 50/50 jackpots at future Halifax Mooseheads games will have to take out their phones — or log in online at home.

The Halifax Mooseheads Charitable Foundation says 50/50 draw tickets sold at home games beginning this season will be conducted online only. Fans can take part in the draw from anywhere in Nova Scotia and do not need to be in Scotiabank Centre to claim the jackpot.

“Due to regulation changes with the Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming Division, all 50/50 ticket sales at Mooseheads home games will now be conducted online only via mobile device or at home, similar to the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax,” the foundation said in a statement.

As well, the foundation says the change will align with the arena’s move towards a “cashless venue experience,” which will improve congestion during intermissions.

Proceeds from the draws helps fund community initiatives and programs.

The Mooseheads’ home opener takes place Oct. 4 against the Quebec Remparts.

