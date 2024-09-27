Halifax Mooseheads 50/50 tickets going digital only and can be bought anywhere in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Those vying for 50/50 jackpots at future Halifax Mooseheads games will have to take out their phones — or log in online at home.

The Halifax Mooseheads Charitable Foundation says 50/50 draw tickets sold at home games beginning this season will be conducted online only. Fans can take part in the draw from anywhere in Nova Scotia and do not need to be in Scotiabank Centre to claim the jackpot.

“Due to regulation changes with the Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming Division, all 50/50 ticket sales at Mooseheads home games will now be conducted online only via mobile device or at home, similar to the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax,” the foundation said in a statement.

Mooseheads 50/50 sales from anywhere in Nova Scotia are now 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 following provincial regulation changes. Details below ⬇️ https://t.co/Y63I6dhl4f — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) September 27, 2024

As well, the foundation says the change will align with the arena’s move towards a “cashless venue experience,” which will improve congestion during intermissions.

Proceeds from the draws helps fund community initiatives and programs.

The Mooseheads’ home opener takes place Oct. 4 against the Quebec Remparts.