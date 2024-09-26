Menu

Lifestyle

Kelowna realtors campaign to slow down speeders

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 8:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna mom reminding drivers to slow down'
West Kelowna mom reminding drivers to slow down
A local mom is taking it upon herself to remind drivers to slow down. She's had signs made and is offering them to those in her community. Sydney Morton has more.
As a Kelowna, B.C., realtor, putting up signs is a big part of Taryn O’Donohue’s day-to-day life, but on Thursday she’s trading her for-sale signs for something else she is passionate about — neighbourhood safety.

“It’s kind of an initiative that came to fruition seeing and hearing speeding in every neighbourhood,” said O’Donohue.

So, she’s decided to do something about it. She’s partnered with local realtor Cory Alexander to print, build and deliver 100 “Slow down! Kids playing” signs to people who requested one from her.

“So, I posted it in three different West Kelowna Facebook groups and I got 97 replies out of the 100 within six to eight hours,” said O’Donohue.

Together, they are distributing the signs this week and are already planning another printing.

“We have young families, we have young children and [O’Donohue] thought, if we need this, maybe other people do too. So we ordered a whole bunch and the feedback and enthusiasm has been overwhelming,” said Alexander.
Click to play video: 'Speeding on Kelowna roads'
Speeding on Kelowna roads

Donna Howarth is one of the people who jumped at the opportunity to make her street safer.

“We have speeders that go through here, we have kids walking to school coming home from school, playing on weekends we have a 30 km sign saying there’s a playground and they all do 50,” said Howarth.

Because at the end of the day, making sure kids have a safe place to play is a priority.

“Somebody is going to get hit,” said Howarth.

The first run of signs has been so successful that the real estate team will be doing another printing soon.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

