Some residents in the Victoria area on Vancouver Island were jolted awake early Thursday due to a small earthquake.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit in the Haro Strait, just off the coast of Saanichton, about 18 kilometres northeast of Victoria, just after 4 a.m.

People on social media say they also felt some shaking around Metro Vancouver.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage and no tsunami warning was issued.