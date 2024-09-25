Site of 1972 plane crash that killed Manitoba students commemorated with memorial

Send this page to someone via email

The victims of a tragic plane crash more than 50 years ago are being remembered at the site of the incident in St. James.

On June 24, 1972, a plane taking eight students home to Bunibonibee Cree Nation (then known as Oxford House) for the summer, from residential schools in Portage la Prairie and Stonewall, crashed in a vacant lot on Linwood Street in Winnipeg.

There were no survivors.

On Wednesday, the city — along with Bunibonibee members and representatives of the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, as well as the only living parent of a student killed in the incident — unveiled a monument to the victims.

“It is important we remember the tragic loss of these young lives and the deep impact it has had on the families, the Bunibonibee Cree Nation, and all those connected to this tragedy,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This monument will honour their memory and help ensure their stories are not forgotten as we continue our shared journey toward healing and reconciliation.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The monument, which has been installed near the intersection of Linwood and Silver Avenue, along the Yellow Ribbon Greenway Trail, was initiated by a request from the aviation museum, before eventual approval from city council.

“The devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of young people from our Nation is forever etched in our hearts and minds,” said current Bunibonibee Chief Richard Hart, who participated in the unveiling.

“Particularly heartbreaking is that we will never know how greatly these young people could’ve impacted our world if they were still with us today.

“The families and our community hope the permanent memorial will serve as a reminder to everyone that these young people are loved and will never be forgotten.”

Hart told 680 CJOB earlier this year that a similar monument had been erected in Portage la Prairie, at the site of one of the residential schools the students attended, and that the community itself commemorates the tragedy every year.