Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia wine growers walk away from government support talks for industry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wine Growers NS weighs in on Commercial Winery Support Program'
Wine Growers NS weighs in on Commercial Winery Support Program
We speak with Karl Coutinho, Board Chair with Wine Growers Nova Scotia, to get his take on the impact of the recently announced Commercial Wine Program Support policy. – Mar 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The co-chair of a working group looking into support for Nova Scotia’s wine industry has resigned, calling the talks with the provincial government an “enormous disappointment.”

Premier Tim Houston created the industry group last spring after he paused a contentious subsidy program for two commercial wine bottlers.

In a letter sent to Houston on Monday, Karl Coutinho, chairman of Wine Growers Nova Scotia, says government proposals presented at a meeting Friday were incomplete and “had the appearance of being written on the back of a napkin.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an interview today, Coutinho said the government is still pushing the idea of a subsidy for bottlers, something wine and grape growers are against.

Trending Now

He says the move would effectively subsidize foreign wines, while undercutting the operations of wine growers and farmers in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

Coutinho says wineries are asking for a meeting with the premier to air their concerns over the working group.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices