Manitoba extends gas tax holiday through end of calendar year

Manitoba’s gas tax holiday will extend until the end of the year, the province says.

During his 2023 election campaign, Wab Kinew promised to eliminate the gas tax for six months. The tax holiday, which started Jan. 1, has been extended several times.

In a statement Wednesday, Kinew said Manitobans will continue to save 14 cents a litre until Dec. 31.

“Since we cut the gas tax in January, inflation has gone down in Manitoba,” the premier said.

“This is what governments are for. We know Manitobans are still struggling with the impact of interest rates and grocery prices so we’re going to continue to step up and save you 14 cents at the pump.”

The province says the extension means Manitoba continues to have the lowest average retail price on gas nationwide.