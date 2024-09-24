Concerns at CancerCare Manitoba over workplace culture, excessive workload

Send this page to someone via email

A number of physicians who work at CancerCare Manitoba are raising serious concerns over the state of the workplace.

That’s according to Doctors Manitoba. who sent a letter, obtained by Global News, to all hematologists, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, saying they had been contacted by doctors with a number of issues.

The letter says the topics of concern include:

Increasing and excessive workload demands due to inability to retain physicians

Lack of engagement and communication from CancerCare

A lack of trust and fear of reprisal from leadership for raising concerns

Dissatisfaction with the workplace culture and support

“Many are concerned these issues have caused significant burnout and distress and are creating significant challenges with physician recruitment and retention,” reads the letter.

In a statement to Global News, Doctors Manitoba says its CEO and CancerCare’s CEO met Monday to discuss the concerns.

“We have been doing this type of work more and more in recent years across Manitoba,” said the statement. “Which is perhaps not a surprise when our Annual Physician Survey finds only a third of physicians feel they can raise concerns in the health system without fear of reprisal.”

CancerCare president and CEO Dr. Sri Navaratnam addressed the allegations on 680 CJOB’s The News Tuesday and says sometimes tough calls need to be made in her job.

“I am here for the people of Manitoba, to bring the best care to patients,” Navaratnam said. “During that time you have to make difficult decisions. This is not a popularity contest that Sri Navaratnam needs to be liked by everyone.”