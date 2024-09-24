Individuals accused of 2021 homicide appear in Penticton court

Send this page to someone via email

The four people allegedly involved in 22-year-old Taig Savage’s 2021 death have been charged with second-degree murder and will be back in court in October.

Savage was found critically injured on a track near Penticton Secondary School in September 2021. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to BC Prosecution Service, of the accused three are youths, and the fourth suspect, Isaac Jack will be tried as an adult.

All four suspects had court appearances last week, however, one of the youths did not appear and there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

The other three were let out under release orders.

“I don’t feel that they should be released into the community, all of those things seem unfair to me,” said Taig’s mother, Tracey Savage.

Savage praised the RCMP for their work in the investigation, but says the process of getting justice takes far too long.

“It makes it hard for the victim and family so probably my efforts will be put into seeing that change,” said Savage.

A publication ban is in place on the identities of the three youths, as they were under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged offence. All of the accused are scheduled to be back in court in October.

“This is justice for Taig and the important part is he lost that fight and I hope he wins this one,” said Savage.