Lethbridge non-profits in need of winter clothing donations

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple Lethbridge non-profits are putting a call out for winter clothing donations.

As temperatures begin to drop in southern Alberta, non-profits are seeing a rise in numbers of low-income and vulnerable people in need.

Cameron Kissick, chief operations officer for the Streets Alive Mission, says it’s disheartening to see the increase in need.

“We’re seeing a lot of new faces,” said Kissick. “We’re seeing a lot of people that are experiencing homelessness for the first time. [We are in need of] the layerable clothing, shoes, water resistant gear. Leading into winter we’re going to need the gloves, the socks, the jackets and all those things.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jill Young, chief executive officer for the YWCA Lethbridge & District, says a lot of the organization’s clientele are fleeing crisis situations.

“As the weather declines, it gets darker throughout the day, we are definitely seeing [more] individuals that need our services,” said Young. “Socks, mitts, gloves, hats — all of those are needed.

“We address individuals that are fleeing an emergency situation and may leave with just the clothes on their back.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We address individuals that are fleeing an emergency situation and may leave with just the clothes on their back."

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Every Voice Matters Society (EVMS) is a new non-profit that focuses mostly on children from kindergarten to Grade 12 but will support adults and seniors in need as well.

Suketu Shah, EVMS executive director, says the number of children facing the threat of poverty is higher than ever.

“One in five kids in Lethbridge are going through this poverty line right now,” said Shah.

The non-profit is currently hosting its Beat the Cold Together campaign and is asking for donations to be dropped off at the Lethbridge Police Station, or the Lethbridge Kia.

“If we can even do just one coat, or one pair of boots or one pair of mittens or toques, then we can take care of a lot of kids,” said Shah.

Lethbridge community members can drop off donations at the YWCA from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Streets Alive Mission accepts donations at its sorting warehouse, located at 219 12 B Street North.