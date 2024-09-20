Kingston sleeping cabin project delayed amid funding challenges

Send this page to someone via email

A project to provide sleeping cabins as transitional housing in Kingston, Ont., has been put on hold after the city withdrew some financial support earlier this year, according to Our Livable Solutions (OLS).

The cabins, which have rotated between Days Road and Portsmouth Olympic Harbour for nearly three years, were set to find a permanent home behind Crossroads United Church.

But after city council voted to wind down the project in April, OLS was without funding for its operating costs.

“The approved wind-down plan has the City stepping back from direct involvement and funding of the initiative, allowing OLS the opportunity to seek a location and other non-municipal funding sources to ensure the continued operation, and housing of the cabin residents,” the statement continued.

With only capital funding from the city, Chrystal Wilson of OLS said the issue causing the Crossroads Village delay is due to a lack of funds to pay staff.

“While we can build a building and have the people in place to do it, unfortunately, we don’t have the funds to pay our staff,” she said.

The city statement added that should OLS secure the necessary operating funds within two years, it will contribute $500,000 of capital funding and sell the cabins to the organization for $1.

OLS had signed a lease agreement with Crossroads United Church to host the cabins on its underused lot. But with the project on hold, Allen Baer, a member of the church council, expressed concern for those without housing.

“It’s a disaster for those who have nowhere to go,” he said.

Baer acknowledged that while the cabins won’t solve Kingston’s housing crisis, with over 600 people currently unhoused, it would be a crucial first step.

“It’s a piece of the puzzle, and Kingston needs a lot of pieces to solve this huge problem,” he said.

With the project on hold, the current sleeping cabins on Days Road will have no place to go by the end of the month.

“As far as we’re aware, the city is going to move them into storage on city property,” Wilson said.

Baer remains hopeful that the project will eventually move forward.

“The land is here, the lease is signed, and the possibility is still there, but all the pieces need to come together.”