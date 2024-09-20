Nova Scotia legislature wraps after quick 10-day sitting, acrimony with Ottawa

The fall sitting of the Nova Scotia legislature concluded Friday after just 10 sitting days, but the government says that was enough time to get important work done.

The quick wrap-up came after the governing Progressive Conservatives had called the House of Assembly back earlier than usual on Sept. 5, adding fuel to early election speculation.

But Premier Tim Houston downplayed the significance of the short sitting when asked about it by reporters.

“I don’t look at the length of time, I just look at what we are trying to accomplish,” Houston said. “What I’m really concerned about is the impact on Nova Scotians and I think the legislation that was passed during the session will have a significant impact.”

However, the sitting was characterized as a “nothing burger” by Opposition Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, who noted that the premier seemed more preoccupied with fighting the federal government because “he thinks it’s in his political interest.”

In fact, Houston was quick to lay out a list of grievances against the federal Liberals on several occasions, both inside and outside of the legislative chamber. In particular, the premier rankled over what he said were impending plans by Ottawa to force his province to resettle about 6,000 asylum seekers — a move he characterized as “simply unacceptable.”

Houston also got into a war of words with federal ministers over his province’s attempts to get Ottawa to pay the entire cost for the expensive work needed to protect the Chignecto Isthmus, the low-lying land link between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia that is increasingly prone to flooding. The federal government has refused, and Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have brought the issue before the courts.

Lori Turnbull, a Dalhousie University political scientist, wonders whether the attacks coupled with the short sitting portend an early election. Also in June, Houston himself cast doubt on whether he would adhere to the fixed provincial election date his party passed into law soon after coming to power, setting the vote for July 15, 2025.

“Many premiers want to blame Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as much as they can,” Turnbull said in an interview. “Lots of people don’t like Trudeau so it’s kind of a sweet spot to be in.”

As for the short legislature sitting, she said it’s not unusual in a province that has a history of short sessions.

This year’s spring sitting was only 20 days long and in general most sessions run for at least a month or more. Nova Scotia doesn’t have a legislative calendar — members are called into a house session at the direction of the governing party.

Turnbull said there’s usually “little to no (public) outcry” over the situation.

“The public are not particularly tuned into legislative proceedings so I am not sure they really notice when they are cut short,” she said, adding that voters tend to care more about outcomes. “This is understandable, especially when parliamentary debate is filled with toxic exchanges and personal insults.”

Churchill said he believes the public does expect politicians to spend more time in the legislature. “It’s the most important work that we do … because this is where we pass laws and this is where budgets are formed.”

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said short sittings effectively cut off the opposition’s ability to ask the government questions about its policies.

“They (government) are going to enact their plans from the premier’s office and they aren’t interested in feedback, and I don’t think that’s how responsible government is supposed to work,” Chender said.

The government passed six pieces of legislation, including one that extends its five per cent cap on rent increases until the end of 2027, and another giving workers up to 27 weeks of unpaid time off if they develop a serious illness or are severely hurt on the job.

A bill introduced by the NDP declaring domestic violence an epidemic in the province was also passed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.