Canada

Quebec public services becoming ‘dehumanized’ as demand rises, ombudsperson says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
Quebecc ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd responds to reporters' questions after he tabled his annual report Sept. 19, at he legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebecc ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd responds to reporters' questions after he tabled his annual report Sept. 19, at he legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Quebec’s ombudsperson is warning that public services are becoming “dehumanized” in the province amid a rise in demand for them.

Marc-André Dowd released his annual report Thursday, which highlights several examples of people receiving inadequate care across the health network in the 12 months leading to March 31.

One dying man who lived alone was denied help cleaning his cat’s litter box by his local health clinic, a service Dowd says should have been given for “humanitarian reasons.”

Dowd also describes staff at a long-term care home feeding residents “mechanically” and talking among each other — despite health ministry guidelines directing staff to maintain eye contact with residents.

The ombudsperson says his office received a record number of problems to investigate across the province’s public services — 24,867 compared with 22,053 last year.

He says his office investigated 13,358 cases between April 2023 and March of this year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

