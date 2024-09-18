Parks Canada urges caution during elk rutting season

Send this page to someone via email

Fall is right around the corner and that means the elk that populate Alberta’s well-known parks are approaching the peak of their mating season.

Parks Canada is urging people visiting Waterton Lakes National Park to be mindful of the animals’ behaviour.

Just after dawn and right before dusk, park users will likely see bull elk showing off for the females, working hard to keep them close by, and warding off any males who may pose a threat to their mating opportunity.

Wildlife ecologist for Waterton Lakes Rob Found says it’s all part of the reproductive process.

“The objective of the males is to have as many females as possible collected into what is called a harem,” said Found.

“By controlling this harem, which could have as many as 30, 40, or 50 individual females in it, they get more mating opportunities for themselves.”

Found says this behaviour can be dangerous to nearby humans.

“During the rut, male elk can become more aggressive,” said Found. “They’re certainly more aggressive towards each other, but they can also express some of that aggression towards people as well.”

Parks Canada advises park users keep 30 metres away from elk during mating, keep dogs on leashes, and never get between a male and female. More safety tips on how to stay safe can be found here.

Found says people viewing the elk rut should stay in their vehicles, but not just for their own safety.

“It’s very important for [the elk], for their survival,” said Found.

“It’s the reproductive cycle all the way from mating to having their calves next spring, so it’s very important for the health of the population that they can exhibit all of their mating behaviours appropriately, and free of human disturbance.”

Elk rutting season typically occurs from the beginning of September until mid-October.