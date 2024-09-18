Winnipeg man faces dozens of charges after cops seize $300K in stolen goods

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for additional suspects after seizing $300,000 worth of stolen property from a Tecumseh Street compound earlier this month.

The items, which included more than a dozen vehicles, had been reported stolen between June and August from Winnipeg, as well as Beausejour, Peguis, Rosser, Fisher Branch, St. Clements and the rural municipalities of MacDonald and St. Andrews.

Police said they learned the compound was being rented, and its owner wasn’t aware of the criminal activity.

With the help of Stonewall RCMP, police arrested a 38-year-old Winnipeg man on Sunday. Police believe the suspect didn’t act alone, and further arrests are anticipated.

The man, who remains in custody, faces a laundry list of charges — 28 in total — including possessing property obtained by crime and charges related to credit cards and identity documents also found at the compound.

All of the stolen property, police said, was returned to its rightful owners.