Michelin to award new stars in Toronto area as it expands outside city limits

The Michelin Guide’s famous inspectors have ventured outside Toronto’s city limits.

The tiremaker-turned-tastemaker has expanded the bounds of the guide to cover “Toronto and Region” two years after its first foray into the city in 2022.

Destination Toronto made the announcement this morning, hours before Michelin is set to release its third annual guide for the area.

As it stands, the city boasts 13 restaurants with one star and one restaurant with two: Sushi Masaki Saito.

A 14th restaurant with one star, Frilu, closed this summer.

Michelin also issues a guide for Vancouver, and announced last month that it would add one for the province of Quebec.