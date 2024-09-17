Nova Scotia updates policing standards for the first time since 2003

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s justice minister has released a set of 39 standards for all police services in the province including the RCMP.

Barbara Adams says the new standards are in response to recommendations made by the commission of inquiry that investigated the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed the lives of 22 people in April 2020.

Adams says the standards, which are being updated for the first time since 2003, are designed to ensure the effective delivery of policing services across the province.

The standards govern five areas of policing, including critical incident response, use of force, police investigations, service response and records management.

Adams also issued a ministerial directive that requires all police forces to comply with the standards.

The minister says a public safety audit unit will also be created to ensure police forces are in compliance with the standards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.