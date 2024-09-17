Mila Mulroney, widow to Brian Mulroney, named chancellor of St. Francis Xavier University

Send this page to someone via email

St. Francis Xavier University has announced Mila Mulroney, widow to one of Canada’s former prime ministers, is joining the university as its 11th chancellor.

The university made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mulroney was married to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who served Canada from 1984 to 1993. Mulroney is a StFX honorary degree recipient from 2004 and a Canadian philanthropist.

“StFX University and the Xaverian community are very dear to me for many reasons,” Mulroney said.

“Over the past 50 years, I have spent a lot of time on campus, and I have met so many wonderful Xaverians from across Canada and beyond. I am humbled and honoured to become the 11th Chancellor of StFX and to continue the work of advancing this one-of-a-kind institution.”

Mulroney begins the role effective immediately, the university said. An official ceremony is scheduled for December.

“I am delighted that Mila will become our 11th Chancellor,” StFX president Andy Hakin said.

“Mila is the right person for this position,” Hakin said. “Mila‘s philanthropic work is vast, and her ability to connect to people is remarkable. She has the expertise needed for this important role.”