CHL USA Prospects Challenge is coming to London, Ont.

The city of London is going to play host to a brand-new hockey series in November between Canada and the United States.

The Canadian Hockey League has unveiled the CHL USA Prospects challenge, which will feature some of the top draft-eligible prospects heading toward the 2025 NHL Entry Draft next June.

London will be home to the first game of a two-game series on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Oshawa will host the second game one night later.

The CHL roster will be made up of players from the Ontario Hockey League, the Western Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

They will face the under-18 team from the United States National Development Program.

“The CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be a can’t-miss, two-game series on the prospect calendar not only for this season but for years to come,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie said. “We look forward to bringing it to life in London and Oshawa this November and providing our incredible fans with a chance to come watch a future generation of NHL stars.”

The event will take over from the CHL Top Prospects Game, which was introduced in 1996 and featured Don Cherry and Bobby Orr as celebrity coaches.

That game only featured players from the CHL. The CHL USA Prospects Challenge brings in players from the U.S. to widen the scope for scouts and general managers in attendance.

It also provides a second game for some players who may have an off night the first time around.

The series is in place for at least the next three years and will determine a winner each year.

Teams will earn two points for a win and zero points for a loss, even if a game ends in overtime or a shootout.

If a game is tied after regulation, the teams will play a five-minute three-on-three overtime period, followed by a three-round shootout if necessary. If either game is still tied after three players have shot for each team, the shootout will continue in a sudden-death fashion using different players until a team wins the game.

If the series is tied after the two games, there will be a three-on-three overtime that goes until a goal is scored.

Fans looking for ticket information can visit www.chl.ca/presale