Crime

Mental health front and centre at 1st day of Thomas Hamp murder trial

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 7:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mental health front and centre at 1st day of Thomas Hamp murder trial'
Mental health front and centre at 1st day of Thomas Hamp murder trial
The trial for Thomas Hamp, the man facing second-degree murder in the death of his long-time girlfriend in 2022 got underway Monday. And as Mackenzie Mazankowski tells us, the issue isn't whether or not he's guilty but whether he should be held criminally responsible.
Thomas Hamp is charged with fatally stabbing his longtime girlfriend, Emily Sanche, in the early-morning hours of Feb. 20th, 2022.

Police forensics indicate he stabbed her to death, but he is pleading not guilty. His defence counsel argued he struggled with his mental health, and there was “many cries for help.”

“This is an issue of criminal responsibility. Not an issue of who done it,” said Brian Pfeferlle, defence lawyer for Hamp. “The issue here is going to be the mental health of Hamp, which is going to be the focus of the next day.”

The court heard through a statement of agreed facts that Hamp grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Sanche in the upper left chest area. The knife broke, leaving the majority of the blade lodged in Sanche. Hamp then went to the bedroom and injured himself with a leatherman-style knife.

When police arrived, Hamp told them a stranger had broken into their apartment, stabbing them both. He later recanted his statement.

Sanche was rushed to Royal University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her stab wound.

The court heard from three police officers and two witnesses from neighbouring apartments.

It was also revealed Hamp was taking daily prescription drugs, however, no alcohol or illegal drug use was suspected by authorities.

A notebook was found in the apartment near the scene, believed to be Sanche’s handwriting. The notebook detailed concern for Hamp’s quote, “Delusional behaviour,” and that Hamp needed to seek immediate help.

Hamp’s defence lawyer confirmed Hamp’s father also received a call from Sanche before the stabbing, saying Hamp was in distress and that he should come over right away.

The case will continue through the week, with the accused expected to take the stand as early as Tuesday afternoon.

