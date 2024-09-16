Menu

Canada

Quebec court authorizes temporary foreign worker class action on closed permits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec to cut number of temporary immigrants in Montreal, with plans to limit foreign students too'
Quebec to cut number of temporary immigrants in Montreal, with plans to limit foreign students too
RELATED: The Quebec government is moving to limit the number of temporary immigrants in Montreal. The province is implementing a six-month freeze on applications for temporary foreign workers in lower-wage jobs in the city. As Global’s Franca Mignacca reports, it also plans on limiting the number of international students with a new bill coming this fall – Aug 20, 2024
Quebec's Superior Court has authorized a class-action lawsuit involving temporary foreign workers who are suing the federal government over work permits that bind them to an employer.

The lawsuit was launched in 2023 by the Montreal-based Association for the Rights of Household and Farm Workers and alleges closed work permits violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

On Friday, Quebec Superior Court Justice Silvana Conte authorized the lawsuit, which involves any foreign national issued a work permit after April 17, 1982, that was tied to a specific employer.

The action seeks damages for members, and a declaration that sections of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations are unconstitutional.

The lead plaintiff in the case is a farm worker from Guatemala who alleges abuse while working under a closed permit.

If workers under closed permits are fired then they can be deported from Canada, a rule that critics say encourages abuse by employers.

The federal government will have 30 days to decide whether to appeal the ruling.

Last September, the United Nations Special Rapporteur described Canada's temporary foreign worker program as a "breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery."

© 2024 The Canadian Press

