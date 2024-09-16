Kingston stabbing sparks debate over future of Integrated Care Hub

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal stabbing near Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub last Thursday is generating unease within the community, leaving many uncertain about the future of the site, which remains closed for the police investigation.

“Everyone doesn’t know what’s going on. They’re confused, they’re scared that the shelter is going to get closed because that’s what they’re hearing,” said Aliesha Lee, owner of Red’s Rack.

A violent attack in an encampment next to a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site and the Integrated Care Hub (ICH) resulted in the deaths of two men and the hospitalization of a third person with life-threatening injuries. A 47-year-old Kingston, Ont., man faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Mayor Bryan Paterson said the decision on whether the ICH remains open is not within the city’s jurisdiction.

“The city doesn’t run the ICH, we don’t run the CTS, so obviously, it’s up to the agencies that have the funding and expertise to make those decisions,” Paterson said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, he did call for its closure in a social media statement following Thursday’s violent event.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The encampment, the ICH, and the CTS are all closed for the time being due to the ongoing investigation.

“By just closing it down and telling them basically to disappear, it’s not going to fix anything,” Lee said.

On the other hand, closing the ICH and encampment is exactly what some local residents are hoping for.

“It should be closed, it should be moved. This is not the place,” said Joe Quattrocchi, owner of Quattrocchi’s, which sits across from the ICH.

He said that after three years of unpredictable behaviour from the site, it is time to come up with a new plan.

“This is not good. This has never worked from day one. I’m sure the people working there that are running it think it’s working, but it’s not,” Quattrocchi said.

Chrystal Wilson, who works closely with the unhoused community, said it’s misplaced to blame those who are outside in the cold with nowhere to sleep and no belongings. She called for stronger questions to be asked of all levels of government and for improved cooperation to find a solution.

“We need to remember that these are people who need support, and it shouldn’t matter where this event occurred. The people that were impacted most need supports,” Wilson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Paterson agrees with Wilson’s statement but stressed that the current system must change to prevent such events from recurring.

“There has to be a new way of delivering services to those who are struggling that doesn’t create an encampment or these very real dangers, not only to the surrounding neighbourhood but to those using the services,” he said.

“Something needs to be done,” Lee said. “They can’t really complain about the encampments until they have a solution for where they can go.”

For now, this leaves the encampment community and its surrounding residents without answers or alternative options.