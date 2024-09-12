Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitobans asked for feedback on new health card options

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province looking for input on new health cards'
Province looking for input on new health cards
Manitobans will have a chance to vote on what a new health card will look like.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s premier wants your help in selecting a design for a new provincial health card.

In a post made on Instagram Thursday, Wab Kinew displayed photos of three possible new health card designs.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Option 1 has a buffalo on it, Option 2 has a picture of a polar bear and Option 3 has a photo of the northern lights.

Manitobans are asked to comment on the post or vote in a poll. The post will be open until Sunday at midnight, and Kinew says the design will be announced shortly after.

Trending Now

You can vote at Kinew’s Instagram page.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices