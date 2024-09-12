Manitobans asked for feedback on new health card options

Manitoba’s premier wants your help in selecting a design for a new provincial health card.
In a post made on Instagram Thursday, Wab Kinew displayed photos of three possible new health card designs.
Option 1 has a buffalo on it, Option 2 has a picture of a polar bear and Option 3 has a photo of the northern lights.
Manitobans are asked to comment on the post or vote in a poll. The post will be open until Sunday at midnight, and Kinew says the design will be announced shortly after.
You can vote at Kinew’s Instagram page.
