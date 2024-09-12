Manitobans asked for feedback on new health card options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s premier wants your help in selecting a design for a new provincial health card.

In a post made on Instagram Thursday, Wab Kinew displayed photos of three possible new health card designs.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Option 1 has a buffalo on it, Option 2 has a picture of a polar bear and Option 3 has a photo of the northern lights.

Manitobans are asked to comment on the post or vote in a poll. The post will be open until Sunday at midnight, and Kinew says the design will be announced shortly after.

You can vote at Kinew’s Instagram page.