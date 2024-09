See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Colliers Cup Charity Street Hockey tournament is back again and taking over downtown Regina.

The three-on-three street hockey tournament is a team-building event that connects players with the community, while raising money for local charities.

View image in full screen The Colliers Cup Charity happens every year. Derek Putz / Global News

This year, funds raised will go toward the Regina branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News photographer Derek Putz was there for all the action. Check out the video at the top for more on the shindig.