Francis Ford Coppola sues Variety for $15M over ‘Megalopolis’ story

Francis Ford Coppola has filed a whopping libel lawsuit against Variety magazine and two of the publication’s executive editors, after a story ran in July alleging that the director behaved inappropriately on the set of Megalopolis, his latest film set to hit theatres.

In scathing court documents, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday and obtained by Deadline, Coppola’s lawyers said in part that he “believes that Defendants’ libel.… was made with knowledge of falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth.”

The lawsuit contends that the defendants were “jealous and resentful,” leading them to publish “false and defamatory statements.”

They’re demanding US$15 million (more than C$20 million) plus punitive damages. Coppola has also asked for a jury trial.

“Nothing in my 60+ years career can equal the painstakingly difficult, yet artistically triumphant journey of bringing Megalopolis to the screen. It was a collaboration of hundreds of artists, from extras to box office stars, to whom I consistently displayed the utmost respect and my deepest gratitude,” Coppola said in a statement Wednesday night, according to TheWrap.

“To see our collective efforts tainted by false, reckless and irresponsible reporting is devastating. No publication, especially a legacy industry outlet, should be enabled to use surreptitious video and unnamed sources in pursuit of their own financial gain,” the statement continued.

“While I have no intention of litigating this in the media, I will vigorously defend my reputation and have trust in the courts to hold them accountable.”

View image in full screen DB Sweeney, Grace Vanderwaal, Adam Driver, Francis Ford Coppola, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Giancarlo Esposito attend the premiere of “Megalopolis” during TIFF at Roy Thomson Hall on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Robert Okine/Getty Images for Lionsgate

In its story, Variety reported that Coppola inappropriately hugged, kissed and touched extras while shooting a party scene for the film, saying he acted with “impunity” on set. Variety’s report followed a story from the Guardian, which alleged the Oscar winner “tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras.”

After the report, Coppola demanded a correction and retraction from Variety, which declined to do so, according to the complaint.

The suit goes on to challenge allegations that Coppola ruined scenes by placing himself in view of the cameras.

“The true facts are that there were four cameras shooting during the above-referenced scene and three of the cameras were mobile, with the crew often changing positions,” the complaint states. “Therefore, due to the multiple camera angles, at different times, members of the crew and Coppola were in some of the shots. That was anticipated and unavoidable. That is one reason why shots are edited.”

The lawsuit follows a separate lawsuit filed on Monday by a Megalopolis extra, who detailed claims on sexual harassment against the director.

Lauren Pagone, an extra in the disputed party scene, alleged that Coppola kissed her on the cheek and touched her without consent, despite being told that there would be no sexual content in the shots. She also claimed the scene was without an intimacy coordinator, and she felt she didn’t have someone with whom to discuss her discomfort.

Megalopolis set to be released in roughly two weeks.