Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. will scrap ‘consumer carbon tax’ if Ottawa drops federal backstop: Eby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 5:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Contentious B.C. carbon tax hike kicks in April 1'
Contentious B.C. carbon tax hike kicks in April 1
WATCH: The price at the pump is set to go up again April 1 due to the political hot potato that is the carbon tax. Alissa Thibault explains who will be paying more and who'll be getting a break – Mar 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

BC NDP Leader David Eby says the province will scrap its consumer carbon price if the federal government drops its legal backstop requiring provinces to have one.

Eby announced the policy shift Thursday at a campaign event in Vancouver, in response to a question from Global News.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre calls for ‘sellout Singh’ to trigger ‘carbon tax election’ after NDP pulls Liberal support'
Poilievre calls for ‘sellout Singh’ to trigger ‘carbon tax election’ after NDP pulls Liberal support

The comments come after federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh criticized consumer carbon pricing, arguing it puts “the burden on the backs of working people” while “big polluters” aren’t paying their fair share.

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said there had been a consensus on carbon pricing in B.C. for a generation, but that due to a series of decisions by the federal government, including “unsustainable hikes” and “treating different provinces differently,” the issue had become politicized “in a way that’s incredibly unfortunate.”

“A lot of British Columbians are struggling with affordability, and the political consensus we had in B.C. has been badly damaged by the approach of the federal government decides to remove the legal backstop requiring us to have a consumer carbon tax in B.C., we will end the consumer carbon tax in B.C.,” Eby said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Because we believe that climate change is real and not a hoax and that we are required to take action on climate change for our kids … and for all of our communities, we will ensure the big polluters pay the carbon price in our province to make sure we are taking action on climate change while protecting people.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Carbon tax increase hits gas prices'
Carbon tax increase hits gas prices

Eby said the province’s carbon pricing would remain unchanged unless the federal backstop was removed.

He added that he still believes a price on carbon “can be an effective tool.”

Carbon pricing has become a heated issue at both the federal level and the provincial level in the run-up to the B.C. election.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad says he will end B.C.’s carbon pricing system if elected, but could only do so if the federal Liberal government is voted out.

“The way we are going to remove the carbon tax is an order in council the day the writ is dropped federally,” Rustad said.

“That is how we are going to remove the carbon tax. Before then we would have a federal tax, and we certainly do not want to have a federal tax in place.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carbon pricing in B.C. was implemented in 2008 by the former BC Liberal Party. It increased to $80 per tonne in April 2024.

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices