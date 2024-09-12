Halifax senior couple forced to live in tent ‘extremely happy and thankful’ for apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax senior couple that was struggling with housing and forced to live in a tent downtown is now celebrating, after being approved for a new apartment.

An anonymous donor has also stepped up to pay for their first month’s rent and the damage deposit.

“I am extremely happy and thankful to everybody that’s helped make this happen,” said Judy Howe through tears, as she and her partner George Gillmore stood in their new kitchen.

“I’ve never been in this kind of situation in my life, and I never want to be in it again.”

Both in their late 70s, the couple had been sleeping rough for the past seven months. Just last week, they called a tent off University Avenue home.

With the help of organizations, including Welcome Housing, and a street navigator, the couple had applied repeatedly for housing, but couldn’t find anything that fit them or their budget.

As the cold winter months approach, Howe said the couple was feeling despair.

“Because if you sleep in a tent, the tent’s still on the ground and the snow can get underneath. So it is going to be cold. It’s going to be damp. And I was already told by somebody from Welcome Housing, they found five people that died last year from that,” she said.

“I don’t want to die yet. I want to live to 100.”

Howe began reaching out and speaking out about their struggles, to politicians and the media.

“I asked the government for assistance, and the government hasn’t done nothing. I text them, I call them,” she said.

The couple were getting ready Thursday morning to attend their last apartment viewing before having to return to their tent on Friday. They were delighted to find out from the property manager, Jennifer Markey, they could move in immediately.

“People that are 75-plus years of age, struggling on the streets and living in tents, specifically with the winter weather coming — any normal person would jump if you have an opportunity to help someone in that situation,” Markey told Global News, after handing the keys over to the couple.

“I’ve been trying to reach out to the ones who’ve been advocating for her, to get in contact, and today was the day, thankfully.”

Their move-in date is effective immediately, and Howe and Gillmore are both breathing a sigh of relief.

They’re not only overjoyed, but said they are thankful for everyone’s support.

“We got this apartment and we’re very, very happy, we really are,” said Gillmore.

Rent at the apartment, which is located in the Halifax community of Fairview, is $1,700 a month, including utilities. The couple is signing a year’s lease and are grateful the rent is within the budget they were looking for.

In addition to their message of gratitude, the couple also wants to bring attention to the issue of housing insecurity.

“The only thing I’m asking is that people don’t judge me and George,” said Howe.

“We didn’t ask to be in this situation. They could be in this situation the next day.”