Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia NDP tables opposition bill to declare domestic violence an epidemic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Links between domestic violence and mass murder'
Links between domestic violence and mass murder
Criminologist Elizabeth Yardley says researchers have not looked closely enough at the links between domestic violence and mass murder. Studies show the vast majority of mass murders are carried out by men, and nearly four in 10 victims are members of the perpetrator's family. Nova Scotia police say the gunman's killing spree began with an attack on his common-law partner – Mar 29, 2021
Nova Scotia’s opposition New Democrats have tabled legislation to declare domestic violence an epidemic in the province.

Leader Claudia Chender says the bill would legislate a recommendation to all levels of government from the commission of inquiry that investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

Chender says formally designating intimate partner violence as an epidemic in legislation would underscore the seriousness of the issue, while validating survivors.

Click to play video: 'Mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s spouse'
Mass shooting inquiry to hear from gunman’s spouse

She says it would also be an important step by the Progressive Conservative government in treating the issue with the urgency required.

A statement from the NDP says Nova Scotia has the highest rates of intimate partner violence of any province in Canada, with over 30 per cent of women and 22.5 per cent of men who have been in a relationship reporting being physically or sexually assaulted by their partner.

The New Democrats are also calling on the province to expand paid leave for employees or their children who experience intimate partner violence to five days, up from three, following British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick and other jurisdictions across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

