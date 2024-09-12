Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg boy escapes masked man who tried to grab him, police seek suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they’re investigating a report of a suspicious man grabbing a middle-school aged child who was walking home for lunch Tuesday in Winnipeg’s West End.

The boy was walking from Banning Street to Einarson Avenue, police said, when the unknown man approached, said something, and grabbed hold of him.

After a brief struggle, the boy, who wasn’t physically hurt, managed to break free and run home, where a parent called police. The man was last seen heading north near Banning and St. Matthews Avenue, and may have crossed through Orioles Park.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect is described as wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and had a blue ski mask covering his face.

Police said they’ve been in contact with Greenway School, and area families have been notified about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video surveillance that might help investigators is asked to call he child abuse unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Middle school girl attacked by unknown man, Winnipeg police say'
Middle school girl attacked by unknown man, Winnipeg police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices