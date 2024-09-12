Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP major crimes investigates deaths of 3 people in Lloydminster

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP say 3 people found dead in Lloydminster'
RCMP say 3 people found dead in Lloydminster
WATCH ABOVE: RCMP say three people have been found dead in Lloydminster, the city that straddles the border of Alberta and Saskatchewan. While few details have been released, police say there is no risk to the public. Kendra Slugoski has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP say three people have been found dead in Lloydminster, Alta.

Just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP said officers were responding to an “unfolding incident” in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in the Alberta/Saskatchewan border city. There was a heavy police presence in the area, which is located on the Saskatchewan side of the border.

Police said there is no risk to the public.

In an update just before 11:20 a.m. Thursday, police said the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Police tape surrounded an area near a green house in Lloydminster, and a portion of a nearby roadway also remained blocked off by police on Thursday morning. Evidence markers could be seen on the ground outside the house.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Details of the nature of the deaths are unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Lloydminster is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News
RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News
Trending Now
RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News

 

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices