RCMP major crimes investigates deaths of 3 people in Lloydminster

RCMP say three people have been found dead in Lloydminster, Alta.

Just before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP said officers were responding to an “unfolding incident” in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in the Alberta/Saskatchewan border city. There was a heavy police presence in the area, which is located on the Saskatchewan side of the border.

Police said there is no risk to the public.

In an update just before 11:20 a.m. Thursday, police said the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Police tape surrounded an area near a green house in Lloydminster, and a portion of a nearby roadway also remained blocked off by police on Thursday morning. Evidence markers could be seen on the ground outside the house.

Details of the nature of the deaths are unknown at this time.

Lloydminster is located about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

View image in full screen RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News

