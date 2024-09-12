Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man killed, another injured in south Etobicoke stabbing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
Image from the scene in south Etobicoke. View image in full screen
Image from the scene in south Etobicoke. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a stabbing in the city’s west end has killed one person and left another wounded.

Police say they received reports of an altercation between a group of people at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Paramedics took a male victim with stab wounds to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Duty Insp. Dan Pravica of the Toronto Police Service says they are trying to locate a second male victim who they believe was wounded in the incident but has yet to seek medical help.

Trending Now

Pravica says the altercation involved more than two people.

Police advise the area will be closed for “a while” as officers investigate.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices