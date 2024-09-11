Menu

Crime

3 VPD senior officers facing serious discipline following Burnaby crash: sources

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 8:27 pm
Three senior officers from the Vancouver Police Department are facing serious discipline. It stems from an incident nearly two years ago when some off-duty officers were involved in a car accident near Metrotown. The interaction with those officers and others in a different vehicle were recorded on a body-worn camera by the RCMP officer investigating. Catherine Urquhart reports.
In early 2023, several investigations were launched into the actions of three senior Vancouver police officers who attended a car crash at Kingsway and Royal Oak in Burnaby after one of their own allegedly made an illegal left-hand turn.

When an RCMP officer arrived on the scene, one VPD member allegedly grabbed his arm as he tried to retrieve a cell phone. Another allegedly threatened the Mountie’s job.

The Burnaby RCMP officer who attended the crash scene was wearing body camera apparatus, which captured video and audio of the entire incident.

Sources have told Global News that the three officers are now facing serious discipline, which includes suspensions of up to 30 days and demotions.

Vancouver police refused to confirm this.

In an email, they stated in part: “The Police Act process, and any disciplinary measures that result from OPCC (Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner) investigations, is intended to be confidential. We are unable to discuss specific details.”

The Police Act probe of the incident followed a criminal investigation, which did not result in any charges.

Arthur Schafer, with the Centre for Applied Ethics, told Global News, “the fact the criminal investigation was quietly dropped with no explanation and that nothing has been announced by the police themselves to reassure the public that high ranking police officers are accountable, I think the public is entitled to know.”

The OPCC did not respond to questions and members of the public are left with questions about accountability after being provided with no transparency.

